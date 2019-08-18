Main Street Research Position in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed by $894,740; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Rose, Cls Investments Increased Stake by $1.42 Million

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1735.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 8,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,533 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49 million shares traded or 39.47% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video)

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO EXPAND BUG BOUNTY PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Interactive Reports Acquisition of INSITUM – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

