Main Street Research Lowered Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose; Peavine Capital Management Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Trimmed by $5.11 Million

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $182.7. About 2.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 20/03/2018 – New York University Business Professor of Marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 15/05/2018 – Advertisers still are down to Facebook, which can target consumers using data is has gathered on them; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Add `Clear History’ Tool to Let Users Scrub Web Data; 19/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica”; 15/05/2018 – ASG Technologies to Host IGNITE18 to Provide Partners with Revenue Growth Opportunities and Advance Enablement; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 16/04/2018 – German businesses worry EU digital tax will worsen transatlantic tensions

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 221,770 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 87,998 shares. Davis Cap Lc has 175,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 95,800 shares. Horseman Mgmt invested 2.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newfocus Grp Lc owns 2,091 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Amer Research & Mgmt Co reported 2,695 shares stake. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,507 shares. Brown Advisory Lc accumulated 26,344 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Abrams Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.02M shares stake. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,340 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,116 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 114,354 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.54 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,137 shares to 253,218 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38M for 9.13 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Walmart Spurs Optimism With Strong Second Quarter Earnings – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Target Bites At Walmart’s Grocery Share With New Private Label Brand – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart Sues Tesla: Pay Us For Solar Panel Damages You Caused – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.