Main Street Research Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding By $894,740; Hilton Capital Management Has Decreased By $305,578 Its Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Position

Main Street Research Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 66.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Main Street Research Llc holds 2,703 shares with $451,000 value, down from 8,093 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $562.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $197.18. About 6.88M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – With Facebook’s power comes the responsibility to protect the privacy of people’s data, says Rep. John Sarbanes; 26/03/2018 – Oregon AG: AG Rosenblum Joins Coalition Demanding Answers from Facebook; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Require Verified Identities for Future Political Ads; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING RANGE OF NEW TOOLS FOR CREATORS, STARTING A NEW TEST THAT HIGHLIGHTS A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook; 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS; 03/04/2018 – Facebook under pressure in SE Asia; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Sasse Asks, Is Facebook Addictive?

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) stake by 70.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 427 shares with $128,000 value, down from 1,449 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp. now has $103.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $366.71. About 315,420 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 5,317 shares to 101,247 valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ares Management Corp stake by 255,096 shares and now owns 923,611 shares. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 6,647 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.25% stake. Jupiter Asset Ltd owns 91,171 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.2% or 14,572 shares. Wellington Shields Management Limited Co holds 0.96% or 18,806 shares. First City Cap Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 5,632 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed has invested 0.51% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stanley stated it has 5,737 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 1,229 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi stated it has 21,788 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Private Wealth has 0.54% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Midwest National Bank Tru Division invested 0.47% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 6,465 were reported by Guyasuta Advsrs. Cipher Lp accumulated 39,979 shares. Pitcairn has 0.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,895 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.41 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.41 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, March 7. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $187 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”.

Main Street Research Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,014 shares to 71,197 valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 445 shares and now owns 8,230 shares. Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership reported 259,688 shares or 7.88% of all its holdings. Whetstone Advisors Lc owns 99,199 shares for 6.71% of their portfolio. Iowa Bankshares holds 5,338 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 1.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 21,687 are owned by Btc Cap Mgmt. Abrams Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.02 million shares or 4.8% of all its holdings. Provise Management Group Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,279 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.91 million shares. Old Bancorp In holds 78,740 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 30,990 shares. Frontier Mngmt Company owns 19,465 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 1.42M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 30,000 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Platinum Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 8.54% or 2.18 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 200,300 shares or 1.43% of the stock.