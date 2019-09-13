Main Street Research Lifted Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding by $14.18 Million as Market Value Rose; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Service Intl (SCI) as Market Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2137.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 337,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 353,456 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 322,434 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 8,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 260,418 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, down from 269,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 133,628 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 118,829 shares. Parkside Bancshares And owns 2,163 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.54% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 407,826 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 11.60M shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 283,685 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.22% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 269,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tributary Cap Management Limited Company reported 12,500 shares stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 813,480 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,811 shares. J Goldman And Lp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 339,200 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 0.55% or 138,436 shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 3.06M were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 526,246 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). First Citizens Bancorp holds 0.06% or 13,071 shares. Bluestein R H stated it has 7,248 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Td Asset Mgmt holds 7,000 shares. Daiwa Group Inc invested in 128,473 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Sector Pension Board invested in 0.01% or 24,985 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Scotia Capital reported 33,282 shares.