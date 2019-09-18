Main Street Research Increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $13.22 Million; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 3494.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 87,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 90,085 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67M, up from 2,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 2.92M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.61 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 567,147 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Continues Its Shopping Spree – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Introduces Sustainability Cloud, Empowering Every Business to Drive Impactful Climate Action – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Overlooked Asset Is Proof of Salesforce’s Future Growth Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Piedmont Advsr Inc has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pictet Asset Management reported 1.20 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.87% or 395,683 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America has 103,975 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 2.99% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tudor Invest Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 96,628 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 28,944 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Oh reported 6,183 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.4% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cohen Klingenstein Llc invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Freestone Capital Ltd invested in 8,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation has invested 1.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Illinois-based Alley Lc has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,533 shares to 132,201 shares, valued at $17.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 2,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).