Main Street Research Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $369,123; As Pnm Resources (PNM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $359,973

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,019 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 21,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 2.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 270,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, down from 278,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 88,245 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank N A has 41,940 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 2.46 million shares. Noesis Cap Mangement accumulated 3,573 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura reported 56,203 shares. Intll Limited Ca holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 31,041 shares. Mitchell Management invested 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Business Serv invested in 0.17% or 7,915 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 2,863 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt reported 16,758 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Co stated it has 67,755 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 1.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 40,163 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 20,646 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,238 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability accumulated 14,605 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Foundation Advisors owns 41,400 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNM Resources Board Introduces Two New Directors – PRNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNM Resources Management to Meet with Investors – PRNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Producer Price Index – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.