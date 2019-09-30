Main Street Research Holding in Deere & Co (DE) Lowered by $7.56 Million; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Shares Rose, Kempner Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.41 Million Its Holding

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $168.62. About 654,056 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 24.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 16,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 50,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, down from 67,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 3.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.52 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.94 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.