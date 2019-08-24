Main Street Research Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $302,560 as Stock Price Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 29,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 24,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.64. About 406,074 shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,406 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 45,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

