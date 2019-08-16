Main Street Research Has Upped Holding in Sun Communities (SUI) by $1.02 Million as Stock Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position as Stock Value Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. It closed at $11.45 lastly. It is down 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 97,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 88,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $146.08. About 162,949 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $36.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 230,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 18,293 shares. Bridger Mngmt Limited invested in 0.95% or 1.38 million shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 4.83 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 590,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 28,625 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 9.17 million shares. First Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 637,174 shares. Mason Street Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alpine Mgmt accumulated 242,800 shares. 1.71M were reported by Beach Point Capital Mgmt L P. 4.93 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 14,633 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.