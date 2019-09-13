Main Street Research Has Trimmed Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $7.56 Million; Rathbone Brothers Plc Boosted Its Holding in Intuit Usd0.01 Common Stock (INTU) by $4.66 Million

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $163.48. About 268,975 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Intuit Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (INTU) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 17,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 184,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.20 million, up from 166,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Intuit Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $268.61. About 113,972 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 18.92 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,309 shares to 68,708 shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 63,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) by 85,876 shares to 405,900 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,151 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ULTA).