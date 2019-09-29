Main Street Research Has Trimmed Its Holding in Deere & Co (DE) as Stock Rose; W&T Offshore (WTI) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $368,991

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 122,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 401,175 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, down from 524,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 2.44M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 183.2 MLN RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REV 183.2 MLN RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP 14 DRILLING PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.46M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS

Since May 7, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $24,600 worth of stock was bought by Ghauri Shahid on Tuesday, August 6. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,000 was bought by KATZ STUART B. $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 20,600 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Denali Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Goldman Sachs stated it has 436,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 151,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Equity Research Inc owns 55,830 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Company has 155,980 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com owns 23,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 90,079 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 138,519 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Advisory Services Networks Ltd holds 500 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.05 million shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Ameritas Partners reported 8,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WTI’s profit will be $22.45 million for 6.60 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.24 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 87,579 shares to 90,085 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 6,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 89,798 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc stated it has 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Everence Cap stated it has 0.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 15,088 were accumulated by Price Capital Mngmt. Leavell Inv Management stated it has 6,678 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 45,209 shares. Dupont Management Corp invested in 0.37% or 98,585 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Finemark Bank & Trust reported 8,289 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 2.34% or 49,480 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian stated it has 342,917 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.25% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,555 shares or 0.33% of the stock.