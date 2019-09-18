Main Street Research Has Trimmed Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $7.56 Million as Share Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $555,000

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $163.99. About 1.28 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 9.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 18.98 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deere Analyst Says Company Took Earnings Miss And Guidance Cut ‘In Stride’ – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3,719 shares to 100,868 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 87,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 65,046 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Northeast Financial Consultants reported 16,022 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 19,441 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 77,976 shares. Pittenger And Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 350 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability accumulated 1.87% or 50,070 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Shelter Retirement Plan holds 2.39% or 28,700 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). New York-based Community Bancshares Na has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Washington invested in 0.09% or 9,937 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Capital Advisers Llc has 94,815 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.25 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 67,500 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv invested 2.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Illinois-based Cibc Bank Usa has invested 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Penobscot Inv Incorporated reported 91,687 shares stake. Lau Associate Ltd has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gm Advisory has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company reported 132,349 shares. Hanlon Mngmt accumulated 3,066 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 2.7% or 153,000 shares. Community Bancorporation Of Raymore holds 98,943 shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 7.56 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. Portland Global Advsr Lc has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth accumulated 5,914 shares. Btim has 1.18M shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Ri has 144,889 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.