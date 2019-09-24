Main Street Research Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $522,468; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13 million, up from 7,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $15.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1769.87. About 1.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 1,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 907,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72B, down from 908,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $15.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1769.87. About 1.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,496 shares. National Asset reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,301 were reported by Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company. D L Carlson Inv Group Incorporated Inc invested in 2.99% or 5,114 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 52,371 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 15,629 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Macquarie, Australia-based fund reported 94,475 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 2.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,111 were accumulated by E&G Advisors L P. Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 2.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants Corp invested in 298 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd reported 379 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust Co has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amp Capital Investors Ltd stated it has 182,830 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,740 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Elon And Jeff: The Best Of Enemies; India Advances National Logistics Policy – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 96.19 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.