Main Street Research Has Raised Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake by $7.21 Million; Canal Insurance Company Lifted Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) Position

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 21.15M shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON REPORTER CONF. CALL; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 27,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 32,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NYSE:NEM) by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel holds 0.03% or 30,294 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,980 shares. 4,244 are held by Ckw Gp Inc. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.76% or 147,643 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.25% or 18.17 million shares. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas invested in 485,686 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,012 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 315,383 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Llc holds 0.07% or 5,030 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.81% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vontobel Asset invested 1.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 518 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.09% or 6,798 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ami Invest Mngmt has 160,017 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division reported 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Manhattan Company owns 5,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 278,484 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 28,972 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 1.13 million shares. Personal Cap Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Middleton & Ma owns 1.65% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 38,510 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 4,997 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 8,897 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 164,750 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 453,782 shares. The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

