Main Street Research Has Lowered Its Holding in Deere & Co (DE) as Share Price Rose; As Stryker (SYK) Share Price Rose, Holder Hall Laurie J Trustee Trimmed Stake

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 35,769 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, down from 37,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 1.40 million shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85M shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8,815 shares to 24,790 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,400 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 29.11 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

