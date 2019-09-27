Main Street Research Has Lifted Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $14.18 Million as Share Price Rose; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Value Declined, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Lifted Holding by $2.15 Million

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2137.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 337,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 353,456 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 3.30 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 16,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 49,010 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 1.37M shares traded or 31.67% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

