Main Street Research Has Increased Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) Position; Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Raised Position

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,971 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, up from 236,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 394,829 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS GROSS MARGIN SHOULD EXPAND THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 13/04/2018 – Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy; 31/05/2018 – Unilever CEO in no rush to quit, prefers internal successor -Bernstein; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 08/05/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 365,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,151 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.