Main Street Research Has Increased Its Sun Communities (SUI) Position; Celestica (CLS) Market Value Declined While Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased Position

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 97,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 88,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.51. About 394,804 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 15,680 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 21,956 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited invested in 28,653 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Synovus has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 271,900 shares. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.36% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Brown Advisory stated it has 4,511 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 504 shares. 2,395 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Lc. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Blue Chip Prns Inc invested in 0.07% or 2,582 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. 10,690 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares.