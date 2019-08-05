Main Street Research Has Decreased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Holder Js Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 243,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $156.04. About 12.58 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $183.19. About 7.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 19/03/2018 – With the latest revelations surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, CNBC discusses whether social media companies are in need of more regulation; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook Made a `Big Mistake: DealBook Briefing; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, Stanford researchers say; 04/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03B for 34.52 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Advsr has 7,410 shares. The California-based Lourd Capital Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lafayette Invests accumulated 9,204 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Sit Investment Inc reported 36,305 shares. Centurylink Investment Co has invested 1.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.94% or 152,263 shares in its portfolio. Dragoneer Inv Ltd Co invested in 4.85% or 481,266 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcrae Inc invested in 4,656 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Selway Asset stated it has 10,669 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 55,000 shares. 5,080 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Management Llc. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,437 shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc has 1.66% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 65,171 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset has invested 4.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,137 shares to 253,218 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.61 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

