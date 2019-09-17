Main Street Research Has Cut Its Holding in Deere & Co (DE) as Stock Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Raised Holding by $1.13 Million

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 6,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 21,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, up from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $165.57. About 1.03 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $163.57. About 677,006 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,409 shares to 88,698 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,552 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.10 million for 18.93 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3,719 shares to 100,868 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).