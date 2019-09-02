Main Street Research Has Boosted Its Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE) as Market Valuation Rose; Security Capital Research & Management Boosted Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding by $50.17 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 2.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 6.30M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 27,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 32,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 911,475 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 73,238 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 4 shares. 43,507 are owned by Chem Bank. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 37,933 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 58,955 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 73,492 were reported by Fifth Third Natl Bank. 349 are owned by Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd reported 923,533 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 622,203 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 0.59% or 2.61M shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 2,135 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding, a Japan-based fund reported 3.22 million shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 36,677 shares to 580,475 shares, valued at $45.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 62,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).