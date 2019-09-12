Main Street Research Has Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Position; IT Tech Packaging (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) Shorts Raised By 4255.56%

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) had an increase of 4255.56% in short interest. ITP’s SI was 39,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4255.56% from 900 shares previously. With 20,200 avg volume, 2 days are for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP)’s short sellers to cover ITP’s short positions. The SI to IT Tech Packaging Inc’s float is 0.24%. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.0119 during the last trading session, reaching $0.52. About 25,005 shares traded. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) has declined 28.54% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500.

Main Street Research Llc increased Home Depot (HD) stake by 703.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Main Street Research Llc acquired 63,136 shares as Home Depot (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Main Street Research Llc holds 72,107 shares with $15.00 million value, up from 8,971 last quarter. Home Depot now has $256.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $234.32. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues

More recent IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Rigel Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Stockhouse” on August 06, 2019. Also Stockhouse.com published the news titled: “Intertape Polymer Group Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Stockhouse” on August 08, 2019. Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Kezar Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $11.45 million. The firm offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Orient Paper brand name.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Iâ€™m Worried When Home Depot Stock Gets North of $230 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What to Look for When Buying Residential Real Estate Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.