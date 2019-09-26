Main Street Research Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Stake By $13.07 Million; Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Sentiment Is 2.2

Main Street Research Llc increased Home Depot (HD) stake by 703.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Main Street Research Llc acquired 63,136 shares as Home Depot (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Main Street Research Llc holds 72,107 shares with $15.00M value, up from 8,971 last quarter. Home Depot now has $251.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $229.75. About 2.03M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 11 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced their equity positions in Eca Marcellus Trust I. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 628,322 shares, up from 536,591 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eca Marcellus Trust I in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 1.04% above currents $229.75 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $24600 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still a Winner – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Cap Mgmt Gp holds 207,869 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,266 were accumulated by Monroe Retail Bank And Trust Mi. Cobblestone Advsrs Llc New York holds 3,475 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management holds 9,148 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 19,831 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 888,265 shares. Advisory Service reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Seabridge Investment Limited Co reported 1.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company has 5,052 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates has invested 0.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thomas White holds 4,465 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.03% or 5,304 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,434 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First reported 80,104 shares.

More notable recent ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.064 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.113 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America . The company has market cap of $21.13 million. The firm owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It has a 4.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s royalty interests in the producing wells allow the firm to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells.