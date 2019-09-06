Main Street Research Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $894,740; As Cadence Design System (CDNS) Market Value Rose, Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 104,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 112,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 1.60 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design: Using Prior ASC Topic 605 Basis, 2018 Rev View Would Be About $2.085B-$2.115; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings for the Facebook founder and CEO; 22/05/2018 – Openmind and Kyivstar Ukraine Launch First NFV Messaging Platform for Veon Group; 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes; 05/04/2018 – One way investors should value the Facebook scandal damage; 01/05/2018 – For More Than Just Friends? Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 26/03/2018 – Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook Privacy Practices; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG HAS DECIDED TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS – CNN; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Car bomb kills at least seven in Libya’s capital

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 80,900 shares to 135,359 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $89.66M for 53.49 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 769,367 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% or 434,145 shares. Shell Asset Management Co has 68,962 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.23% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 1.83 million shares. Fil owns 48 shares. Sei Investments Communications accumulated 0.05% or 253,102 shares. Alkeon Cap holds 1.8% or 5.69 million shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 42 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 217,800 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 135 were reported by Smart Portfolios Ltd. 20,470 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Co. Eulav Asset invested in 168,700 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Communication The reported 0.02% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley has 1.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 4.84M shares. 19,810 are owned by Baxter Bros. Malaga Cove Cap Llc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 2,402 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.39% or 8,185 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Korea reported 1.79M shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Com reported 27,658 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Macroview Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 50 shares. Callahan Limited Com reported 60,252 shares. New York-based General American Invsts has invested 1.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 200,300 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.29% stake. Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 0.16% stake.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,377 shares to 98,599 shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.