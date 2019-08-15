Main Street Research Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $894,740; Share Price Rose; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Sigma Planning Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 10,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 39,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 291,903 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – Apollo Global Management Planning to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – UPDATE APOLLO’S AGREEMENT WITH THE DWELLOP FOUNDERS; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Susan Daggett as Chief Fincl Office; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 12/03/2018 – APO, REALTY PARTNERS PARTNERSHIP FOR REAL ESTATE IN ITALY; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $182.4. About 6.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce…; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 03/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue from the rest of the world; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to become a lot worse; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Highlights a New Worry List for Big Tech: Markets Live

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.51 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.