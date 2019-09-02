Main Street Research Cut Facebook (FB) Stake By $894,740; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Raised By $22.24 Million Its Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holding

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased Bhp Group Plc (BBL) stake by 114.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp acquired 463,336 shares as Bhp Group Plc (BBL)’s stock rose 3.20%. The P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 866,836 shares with $41.85M value, up from 403,500 last quarter. Bhp Group Plc now has $106.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 3.26 million shares traded or 190.87% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 22/03/2018 – BHP sees limited impact on steel market from U.S. new tariffs -exec; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH

Main Street Research Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 66.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Main Street Research Llc holds 2,703 shares with $451,000 value, down from 8,093 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is implementing a massive product reorganization WhatsApp, Messenger and the core Facebook apps are all getting new leaders; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer lawmakers’ questions without “hanging himself,” Reputation.com’s Michael Fertik says; 06/04/2018 – AFP news agency: #BREAKING: Facebook to require all political ads to be labeled, sourced; 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 12/04/2018 – Evening Express: Exclusive: Kingsford Stadium objectors created fake spokesman and Facebook page; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased Dell Technologies Inc (Call) stake by 834,538 shares to 700,000 valued at $41.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) stake by 147,800 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) was reduced too.

Main Street Research Llc increased Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL) stake by 8,940 shares to 244,971 valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 445 shares and now owns 8,230 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 18.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Grp has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 245,901 shares. 6,000 were reported by Trb L P. Taylor Asset reported 6.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Putnam Fl Management has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.76M shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Company holds 52,160 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd invested in 28,064 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Dragoneer Limited Liability Com has invested 4.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 5.18M shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6.37 million shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ami Management Inc owns 25,842 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Nokota LP stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,597 shares.

