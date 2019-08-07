Main Street Capital (MAIN) to pay $0.21 on Sep 16, 2019; Netapp (NTAP) Sentiment Is 0.84

Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MAIN) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Main Street Capital Corp’s current price of $41.91 translates into 0.49% yield. Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. May 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 284,358 shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M

Netapp Inc (NTAP) investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 192 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 228 cut down and sold their positions in Netapp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 230.81 million shares, down from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Netapp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 47 Reduced: 181 Increased: 126 New Position: 66.

The stock increased 1.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 2.80 million shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 16.20 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.04 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 10.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc. holds 9.6% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. for 49,245 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc owns 72,101 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Group Lp has 2.42% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The California-based Primecap Management Co Ca has invested 1.73% in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 165,378 shares.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.