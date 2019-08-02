Main Street Capital (MAIN) to pay $0.21 on Sep 16, 2019; Logitech International SA (LOGI)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MAIN) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Main Street Capital Corp’s current price of $42.75 translates into 0.48% yield. Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. May 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 338,986 shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018

Logitech International SA (LOGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 56 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 50 reduced and sold their holdings in Logitech International SA. The hedge funds in our database now have: 50.01 million shares, down from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Logitech International SA in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 255,993 shares traded or 25.69% up from the average. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has declined 10.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH SEES 2019 HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Logitech (LOGI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Logitech (LOGI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Logitech Finds Growth Outside of PCs – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Likes Amazon, Logitech, Turtle Beach After Fortnite World Cup – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Logitech’s Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.88 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 26.28 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

Credit Agricole S A holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. for 1.15 million shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 1.09 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 1.08% invested in the company for 229,603 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.99% in the stock. Jackson Square Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.30 million shares.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BDCs Are Like Banks On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Main Street Announces Exit of Portfolio Investment – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Management reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 523 are held by Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% or 204,052 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 43,784 shares. Pembroke stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Advisory holds 0.09% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 118,858 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.04% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Com invested in 0.19% or 16,207 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 25,860 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First City Mngmt accumulated 11,950 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 11,722 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 110,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.