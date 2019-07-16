Main Street Capital (MAIN) to pay $0.21 on Sep 16, 2019; j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of JCOM in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. See j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) latest ratings:

Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MAIN) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Main Street Capital Corp’s current price of $42.59 translates into 0.48% yield. Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. May 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 375,399 shares traded or 73.46% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 14.82 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 31.06 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.11. About 172,642 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6