Main Street Capital (MAIN) to pay $0.21 on Sep 16, 2019; Elm Ridge Management Has Trimmed By $1.38 Million Its Citigroup (C) Position

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at 'gun-hating' banks Citi, BofA; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.'S SPONSORED; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup's chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House

Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MAIN) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Main Street Capital Corp's current price of $42.59 translates into 0.48% yield. Main Street Capital Corp's dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. May 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP - MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO 'STABLE' FROM 'NEGATIVE'; RATING 'BBB'; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP - NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Fang Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:SFUN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Scrubbers – Main features of our policy. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 14.82 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 9.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 16.90% above currents $71.71 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.