Main Street Capital (MAIN) to pay $0.21 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) Raised By 18.45%

Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:MAIN) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Main Street Capital Corp’s current price of $43.33 translates into 0.47% yield. Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 403,654 shares traded or 65.20% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc holds 117,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 2,220 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Limited Com invested in 0.23% or 90,247 shares. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 30,818 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Incorporated Llc owns 138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Driehaus Ltd reported 23,128 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Com Delaware has 0.4% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0% or 6,737 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 17,669 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Barnett And Inc invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Moreover, Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 18,492 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 16.93 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.