Main Street Capital (MAIN) to pay $0.21 on Nov 15, 2019; Lonestar Capital Management Cut Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding By $1.40 Million

Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) is expected to pay $0.21 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:MAIN) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Main Street Capital Corp’s current price of $43.49 translates into 0.47% yield. Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 392,436 shares traded or 59.23% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 24.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 325,740 shares with $4.35M value, down from 433,438 last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $3.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 869,537 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 16.99 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associates owns 426,177 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,128 shares. Advisory Research has 0.08% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Optimum Inv invested in 0.02% or 1,605 shares. 109,093 were accumulated by Greenwich Investment Mngmt. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.07% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 969,852 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc owns 2,100 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company owns 5,326 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Confluence Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Fifth Third Bank reported 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cwm Ltd stated it has 77 shares. Next Fincl Gp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 39,575 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited. Gradient Invs Ltd Co has 523 shares.

