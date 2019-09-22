Main Street Capital (MAIN) to pay $0.21 on Nov 15, 2019; Everbridge (EVBG) Shorts Lowered By 40.09%

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) had a decrease of 40.09% in short interest. EVBG’s SI was 1.94M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.09% from 3.25M shares previously. With 609,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s short sellers to cover EVBG’s short positions. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $70.02. About 933,689 shares traded or 50.90% up from the average. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 125.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 125.13% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBG News: 24/04/2018 – Everbridge Announces Integration of its IT Incident Response Automation Solution with Cherwell Service Management; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $138.7 MLN TO $139.8 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Everbridge Acquires Unified Messaging Systems; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge 1Q Rev $30.5M; 11/04/2018 – Boston Athletic Association Deploys Everbridge for the 122nd Running of the Boston Marathon; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC EVBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.59, REV VIEW $136.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys New 1.7% Position in Everbridge; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge revenue surges 34 pct; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.59 TO $0.57

Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) is expected to pay $0.21 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:MAIN) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Main Street Capital Corp’s current price of $44.34 translates into 0.46% yield. Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 343,492 shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 17.33 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Com accumulated 138 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Llc reported 10,640 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 0% or 1 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 71,761 shares. Blair William Company Il accumulated 80,171 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Citadel Advsr Lc owns 13,633 shares. Barclays Plc reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.02% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 10,400 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 4,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 35,494 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd holds 5,326 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0% or 136,863 shares.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

Among 2 analysts covering Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Everbridge has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92.67’s average target is 32.35% above currents $70.02 stock price. Everbridge had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan.