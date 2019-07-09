Main Street Capital (MAIN) to pay $0.21 on Aug 15, 2019; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Cut American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Position By $659,360

Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) is expected to pay $0.21 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:MAIN) shareholders before Jul 17, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Main Street Capital Corp’s current price of $41.74 translates into 0.49% yield. Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend has Jul 18, 2019 as record date. May 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 210,595 shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK)’s stock rose 13.16%. The J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc holds 50,737 shares with $5.29M value, down from 57,077 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc now has $21.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 688,032 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.36M for 31.39 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 1.40M shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 400 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri holds 31,031 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sabal Com holds 1.9% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 204,599 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.04% or 165,835 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 500 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited accumulated 3,068 shares. Tobam holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 6,755 shares. Pnc Svcs Group stated it has 1.68M shares. Td Asset Inc reported 418,616 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 16,004 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 300 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.36% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 80,674 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water has $114 highest and $103 lowest target. $109.33’s average target is -7.36% below currents $118.02 stock price. American Water had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 27. UBS maintained the shares of AWK in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Employees Raise More Than $270000 in Support of Water For People – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Main Street Capital Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BDCs Are Like Banks On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Scrubbers – Main features of our policy. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.