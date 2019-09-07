Main Street Capital (MAIN) Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Price Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Gradient Investments Trimmed Position

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 206,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,126 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493,000, down from 215,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 226,723 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $40.55 million for 17.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.02% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 88,744 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd holds 523 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Raymond James & holds 111,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Llc reported 23,100 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Fincl Management Professionals Inc holds 0.41% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 27,471 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Muzinich Company Inc, a New York-based fund reported 713,504 shares. 128 were accumulated by Delta Asset Ltd Tn. Advisory invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Edge Wealth Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 400,209 were reported by Van Eck Assoc Corp. Hightower Advisors Llc accumulated 0.04% or 162,084 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,401 shares to 25,901 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,054 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ativo Capital reported 41,384 shares stake. Motco holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 227,909 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 1.82% or 366,827 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co has 1.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ci invested in 0.68% or 2.25M shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 235,342 are held by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Primecap Management Com Ca invested in 0.8% or 20.12 million shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com Ny, New York-based fund reported 5,450 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt has 5.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,270 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc owns 3,900 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 22,849 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 117,513 shares to 117,564 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 277,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).