Main Street Capital (MAIN) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake; Intel Com (INTC) Holder North Star Investment Management Lifted Stake by $848,000 as Share Value Declined

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 14,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,725 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 21,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 82,688 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,842 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 160,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 9.71M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13,507 shares to 17,280 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,838 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc. Numerixs Investment Techs reported 1,000 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.39% or 402,506 shares. Yorktown Management & Research holds 16,207 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ltd has 0.07% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 33,585 are owned by Opus Group Limited Liability Corporation. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 25,127 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Legal & General Grp Plc reported 0.01% stake. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Gru Limited Liability has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company reported 311,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 17,792 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd holds 0.48% or 34,903 shares. 11,950 are held by First City Mgmt. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.88M for 16.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

