Main Street Capital (MAIN) Reaches $43.86 52-Week High; Conversion Services International (CSII) Sentiment Is 1.78

The stock of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) hit a new 52-week high and has $46.49 target or 6.00% above today’s $43.86 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.77B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $46.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $166.14M more. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 46,890 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018

Conversion Services International Inc (CSII) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 103 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 58 sold and decreased equity positions in Conversion Services International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 31.30 million shares, up from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Conversion Services International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 43 Increased: 53 New Position: 50.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 305,979 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Limited Company. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 3,567 shares. First City Capital Mngmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Hl Fin Svcs Lc has invested 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Sandy Spring Bancshares, Maryland-based fund reported 107 shares. 713,504 were accumulated by Muzinich. Shamrock Asset Management Lc holds 0.07% or 2,220 shares in its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 160 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 4,614 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 0% stake. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 74,769 shares. Gam Ag holds 9,307 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.01% or 111,600 shares. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 108 shares.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 17.14 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 57,301 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 29/03/2018 – IDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 30/05/2018 – Avinger Announces Presentations and Posters Featuring Lumivascular Technology at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference; 08/03/2018 – Saranas’ Novel Bleed Monitoring System Receives Recognition in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dietary Nitrate on Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp- Terumo Cardiovascular Procedure Kits containing Pall LG6NS LeukoGuard® Leukocyte; 05/03/2018 – 5EU Surgical Procedure Volumes for Cardiovascular and Peripheral Vascular Procedures 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – LILLY AND CHINA’S NCCD ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING AND CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System , Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries.

