Main Street Capital (MAIN) Reaches $43.07 52-Week High; Eaton Vance (EV) Sentiment Is 0.88

Eaton Vance Corp (EV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 107 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 121 cut down and sold their stock positions in Eaton Vance Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 80.22 million shares, down from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 90 Increased: 72 New Position: 35.

The stock of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) hit a new 52-week high and has $46.95 target or 9.00% above today’s $43.07 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.72 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $46.95 price target is reached, the company will be worth $244.71M more. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 134,560 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Data Errors Plague Stock Traders in Volatile Week – The Wall Street Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Main Street Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Main Street Capital Q2 investment income rises on net interest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hamilton Point Advsr Limited has 0.9% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Miles Capital has invested 0.79% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Valley Advisers accumulated 108 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 25,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 95,371 are owned by Blair William & Comm Il. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 39,612 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 11,648 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 5,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Inc holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset holds 0.42% or 9,730 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 13,655 are held by A D Beadell Invest Counsel. Parkside Bancshares accumulated 1 shares. Regal Advsrs Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Farmers And Merchants holds 0% or 418 shares.

The stock increased 2.40% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 151,269 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) has declined 16.21% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. for 248,356 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 198,995 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Co has 1.1% invested in the company for 5.16 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.81% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 702,000 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP to start nickel sulfate production, eyeing EV market – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bausch Health Results: Improvement, But Nobody Cares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $99.61 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.25% negative EPS growth.