Main Street Capital (MAIN) Market Valuation Rose While Optimum Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.11 Million Its Stake; Horan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Valuation Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 185,444 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 75,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.21. About 1.88 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video)

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,401 shares to 25,901 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.88M for 16.76 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 708 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.9% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). First City Capital Management owns 11,950 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 305,979 were reported by Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Company holds 18,650 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Lifeplan Financial Gp owns 783 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited reported 1.45 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 123,176 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 3,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 49,415 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Wolverine Asset Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,701 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Lc holds 0.45% or 621,650 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Lc accumulated 7,663 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 5,724 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Intrust Bankshares Na has 0.59% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Com has 0.3% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,362 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 858,688 are held by Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Blb&B Limited reported 0.08% stake. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 5,435 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lord Abbett Co Limited Co holds 0.43% or 774,700 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Co holds 0.76% or 28,190 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Ca holds 124 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bryn Mawr Trust Co accumulated 0.4% or 43,409 shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares to 76,645 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

