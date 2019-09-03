Main Street Capital (MAIN) Market Valuation Rose While Muzinich & Company Decreased by $689,717 Its Stake; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Navellier & Associates Lowered Its Position

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 1,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 30,863 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23 million, down from 32,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 18,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 713,504 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54 million, down from 732,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 266,319 shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.39 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Management Limited has 1.45M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 39,612 shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 1,605 are held by Optimum Advsr. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.12% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 107 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 30,576 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Company reported 523 shares. 10,663 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 28,131 shares. Gsa Prns Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Hsbc Hldg Pcl reported 59,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 123,176 shares.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Main Street Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4,940 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Co holds 5.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 80,040 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cape Ann Financial Bank accumulated 765 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 78,272 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 896 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc reported 3,799 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co owns 27,626 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability reported 5,271 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.2% or 2,452 shares. 58,800 are owned by Tiger Management Limited Liability Com. Webster Natl Bank N A has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 16,029 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc reported 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.