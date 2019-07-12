Main Street Capital (MAIN) Holder Opus Capital Group Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; First Savings Finl Group (FSFG) Stock Value Rose While Ejf Capital Boosted Its Position

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (FSFG) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 17,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in First Savings Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 6,451 shares traded. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) has declined 18.04% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FSFG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First Savings Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSFG); 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 BEZEQ TO SEE FIRST SAVINGS `SOMETIME IN 2018′: GRANOT; 08/05/2018 – First Savings 2Q EPS 69c; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Declares Dividend of 15c; 08/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INCOME $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital (MAIN) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 38,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,585 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 72,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Main Street Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 250,875 shares traded or 18.56% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC

More notable recent First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The First National Bank of Odon – GlobeNewswire” on February 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Issues $20 Million in Subordinated Debt – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 64,838 shares to 283,851 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 132,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,157 shares, and cut its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Main Street Capital Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.87M for 17.00 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Comm Na owns 1,070 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,220 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 29,521 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Farmers & Merchants Incorporated reported 418 shares. 66,568 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,259 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 1 shares. Usca Ria Lc invested in 2.25% or 278,893 shares. Hillsdale Inv owns 130 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 123,176 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 5,512 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 25,860 shares. Fincl Architects Inc owns 0.08% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 1,150 shares.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares to 11,666 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 13,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).