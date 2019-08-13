Main Street Capital (MAIN) Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.11 Million; Bislett Management Has Increased Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $1.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 162,905 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.96% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 2.49 million shares traded or 225.01% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,733 shares to 13,233 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Guggenheim Ltd reported 49,415 shares. First Fincl In owns 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 18,743 shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.79% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). First City Mgmt Inc holds 0.32% or 11,950 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited has 0.02% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 12,451 shares. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 30,576 shares. First Republic Invest owns 56,489 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 108,614 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Limited holds 74,769 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Guild Inv Mgmt Inc has 39,892 shares. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).

