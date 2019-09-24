Main Street Capital (MAIN) Holder Clearbridge Investments Has Trimmed Position; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Position in Facebook (FB)

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 42,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 268,718 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 311,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 256,468 shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 54.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 109,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12M, up from 70,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – People are seeing Facebook isn’t the ‘fun and games, innocent place they thought’: Roger McNamee; 26/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Launches Facebook Probe with Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs – March 26, 2018; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 26/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 22/03/2018 – Facebook is vulnerable to a user revolt and a government crackdown, says Niall Ferguson; 19/03/2018 – DIANNE FEINSTEIN, TOP DEMOCRAT ON SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, ASKS PANEL CHAIRMAN CHUCK GRASSLEY IN LETTER TO HOLD HEARINGS ON FACEBOOK DATA USE REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MAIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Lc accumulated 0.03% or 199,900 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Associates has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Price T Rowe Md owns 0.01% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 933,565 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 32,980 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 11,827 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Lc has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). A D Beadell Inv Counsel accumulated 13,655 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,916 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Guild Mgmt reported 39,632 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Green Square Cap Ltd invested in 0.14% or 5,326 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Pnc Serv Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 12,047 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt has 6,909 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 3,334 shares. Whittier Of Nevada owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.77 million for 17.40 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 704,246 shares to 3.46M shares, valued at $586.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 628,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 52,640 shares to 93,590 shares, valued at $22.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 38,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,322 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sanders Ltd accumulated 3.89 million shares. Navellier & Associates Inc reported 2,000 shares. Pointstate LP reported 7,093 shares. Polen Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 9.36 million shares for 8.76% of their portfolio. S&Co Inc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tru Communication Of Virginia Va owns 1,623 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 323,399 shares stake. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 5,164 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 2,297 shares stake. Markston International Limited Com has invested 1.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ah Equity Prtnrs Iii Ltd Llc reported 3.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stock Yards Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 7,320 shares. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Ltd Company has 2.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 303,632 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 35,454 shares.

