Main Street Capital (MAIN) Analysts See $0.62 EPS; Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Analysts expect Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter's $0.66 EPS. MAIN's profit would be $38.88M giving it 16.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Main Street Capital Corporation's analysts see -3.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 167,784 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 64 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 55 trimmed and sold holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 54.65 million shares, down from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flagstar Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 42 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 500 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Moreover, Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 20,337 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 12,836 shares. M&T State Bank accumulated 376,819 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.03% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 12,378 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 5,512 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 7,502 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 59,400 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited invested in 0% or 375 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 6,279 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr has 162,084 shares. Texas Yale owns 146,200 shares.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 18.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $39.07 million for 12.10 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.81% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 109,452 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) has declined 4.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.02% the S&P500.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It has a 10.3 P/E ratio. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products.

Mp (Thrift) Global Advisers Iii Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for 27.60 million shares. Second Curve Capital Llc owns 140,000 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldentree Asset Management Lp has 2.53% invested in the company for 712,457 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 318,770 shares.