Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)

This is a contrast between Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 1.42 61.42M -6.18 0.00 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 9 0.00 3.69M 0.05 234.69

Table 1 highlights Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 10,355,757,882.31% 0% 0% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 40,683,572.22% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.7% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has weaker performance than Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.