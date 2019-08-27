Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)

We are comparing Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.03 N/A -6.18 0.00 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 2 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Maiden Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 104.08% for Maiden Holdings Ltd. with average target price of $1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 30.3%. Insiders owned 3.4% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

Maiden Holdings Ltd. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.