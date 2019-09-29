Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Comparison side by side

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 1.42 61.42M -6.18 0.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 16 0.00 8.24M -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 10,450,910,328.40% 0% 0% Protective Insurance Corporation 51,791,326.21% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.7% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares and 11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares. 3.4% are Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70% Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Protective Insurance Corporation.

Summary

Maiden Holdings Ltd. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.