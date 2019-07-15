Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.02 N/A -5.74 0.00 Kemper Corporation 81 1.38 N/A 4.96 17.44

Table 1 demonstrates Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Kemper Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -131.8% -9% Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.58 shows that Maiden Holdings Ltd. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kemper Corporation’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Kemper Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Maiden Holdings Ltd. has a consensus target price of $1, and a 85.60% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Kemper Corporation is $82, which is potential -6.60% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Maiden Holdings Ltd. looks more robust than Kemper Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Kemper Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 69.6%. 3.7% are Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Kemper Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -1.87% -13.04% -47.56% -80.48% -91.36% -58.36% Kemper Corporation -0.57% 4.27% 7.23% 13.6% 17.98% 30.28%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd. has -58.36% weaker performance while Kemper Corporation has 30.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats Maiden Holdings Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.