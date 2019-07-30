Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Maiden Holdings Ltd. has 60.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.7% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Maiden Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -131.80% -9.00% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Maiden Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Maiden Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.68 1.74 2.53

Maiden Holdings Ltd. currently has an average target price of $1, suggesting a potential upside of 99.88%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.01%. With higher probable upside potential for Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s competitors, research analysts think Maiden Holdings Ltd. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Maiden Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -1.87% -13.04% -47.56% -80.48% -91.36% -58.36% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Maiden Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s competitors are 18.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Maiden Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s competitors beat Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.