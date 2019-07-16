Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.02 N/A -5.74 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 307,941 2.09 N/A 15978.62 19.12

Demonstrates Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -131.8% -9% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.60% and an $1 average price target. On the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s potential upside is 13.80% and its average price target is $364500. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Maiden Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 21.7%. About 3.7% of Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -1.87% -13.04% -47.56% -80.48% -91.36% -58.36% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -2.91% -2.84% -0.89% -7.31% 2.47% -0.14%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.